Virus forces Lea Michele off Broadway stage in 'Funny Girl'

“We are so thankful to the entire ‘Funny Girl’ company, including our standbys, understudies, swings and everyone working on the production for their remarkable commitment to keeping the show going and ensuring audiences have a great experience at every performance,” the show said in a statement.

Starting in July, vaccine requirements for Broadway audience members were lifted and theatergoers had the option to wear a mask in all 41 of New York’s Broadway theaters.

One production, “The Kite Runner,” pushed back, asking audiences at Wednesday matinees and Friday night to mask up.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has lifted her state’s mandatory mask rules in schools and the subway. Face coverings are merely encouraged on buses and trains.

