Virus-depleted Padres add Myers to IL before doubleheader

Tatis was ruled out Tuesday afternoon after a positive test. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he learned of the news with Tatis in a phone call late Monday night. Tingler added the 22-year-old shortstop was symptom-free at the moment.

There was no exact timetable for Tatis’ return.

Also added to the injured list Tuesday due to contact tracing were outfielder/infielders Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo.

Hosmer and Myers were removed Tuesday night in the middle of an 8-1 win over the Rockies. It left San Diego scrambling for replacements for the doubleheader.

O’Grady has hit safely in all six games he's played at El Paso this season. He's batting .261 with two homers. O'Grady was signed by the Padres last December.

The 31-year-old Kivlehan has played in six games for El Paso, hitting .231 with a homer. He was signed as a minor-league free in February.

San Diego also recalled lefty Nick Ramirez from Triple-A El Paso to serve as the team's 27th player for the doubleheader.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports