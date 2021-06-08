Virginia voters picking Democratic nominee for governor

Only Virginia and New Jersey have regularly scheduled governor’s races this year, with Virginia’s considered the more competitive of the two. The unusual off-year elections typically draw outsized attention as a possible bellwether for national trends heading into next year’s midterms.

Patrick Smith, 53, who is retired from the U.S. Air Force and also has been a truck driver, said he voted for Carter because the House delegate supports universal health care and expanding voting rights and doesn’t take money from corporations.

“When I listen to him speak, he pretty much sounds like me speaking,” said Smith, who lives in Norfolk.

Smith said he voted for McAuliffe the last time he ran for governor and liked him. But Smith said: “Lee is less, I don’t want to say establishment, (but) he’s just a little closer to my values overall for what I want to see a politician saying we need to do for people at large — not just a handful of people.”

The winner of Tuesday’s race will face the GOP nominee, Glenn Youngkin, a political newcomer who won that party’s bitter, competitive nomination contest in a May convention. Republicans appear energized by the idea of Youngkin — a wealthy former executive at an investment fund with no voting record to be scrutinized — atop a racially diverse ticket as they seek to break a more than decadelong GOP losing streak in statewide races.

The GOP is hopeful one party control in Washington will help their chances, especially given a long-running trend of Virginia voters picking governors from the opposite party of the sitting president.

Voters also will choose the Democratic Party’s nominees for attorney general and lieutenant governor.

Carolyn Ramey, 63, of Virginia Beach, said she voted for Fairfax for governor because “it’s time to put some new ideas in and get some new people in office.”

Ramey said the allegations against Fairfax, who was accused in 2019 of sexual assault by two women, had little impact on her.

“He was lieutenant governor, so I figured he has the experience,” said Ramey, who is a retired mental health counselor. “I am looking at the man and what he’s capable of doing in office. And I want to give him a chance.”

Anne-Marie Angelo, 42, of Virginia Beach, said she voted for Carroll Foy because of her progressive stances on gun control, health care and policing.

“Black women are kind of the backbone of a lot of the important progressive changes that have been happening in this country for centuries,” said Angelo, who is white and a history professor. “It’s time that we have a Black woman governor. And I believe she was the most prepared for that job.”

Bobbi Andrews, 85, said she voted for McAuliffe based on his past record as governor and, in part, because of his stance on education.

“I’m hoping that we can get these community colleges at least two years free,” said Andrews, who retired from working in sales and lives in Norfolk.

Andrews said she’s voted for Republicans before. And she said that Youngkin is a strong candidate.

“I’m glad to see a strong Republican running because we need two parties,” Andrews said. “If we don’t have two parties, neither one of them will be honest.”

Two voters check in to vote at the Virginia High School precinct during the Virginia Democratic Primary Election, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Bristol, Va. Voter turnout though the first part of the day had been very light. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) Credit: David Crigger Credit: David Crigger

Poll worker Phil Dingus cleans one of the voting machines at the Virginia High School precinct during the Virginia Democratic Primary Election, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Bristol, Va. Voter turnout though the first part of the day had been very light. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) Credit: David Crigger Credit: David Crigger

Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, right, talks with a greets supporter during a rally in Hampton, Va., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Carroll Foy faces four other Democrats in the primary June 8. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Virginia State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, smiles as she greets voters at an early voting location in Richmond, Va., Saturday, May 29, 2021. McClellan faces four other Democrats in the a primary. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, arrives for the last primary debate in Newport News, Va., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Carter faces four other Democrats in the primary June 8. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, gestures during the last primary debate in Newport News, Va., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The primary is held on June 8. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Democratic gubernatorial candidates, from left, Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond; former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas; and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy participate in the last primary debate in Newport News, Va., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, greets supporters during a tour of downtown Petersburg, Va., Saturday, May 29, 2021. McAuliffe faces four other Democrats in the a primary June 8. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Republican gubernatorial candidate, Glen Youngkin arrives for an event in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Carolyn Ramey, 63, of Virginia Beach, poses near her polling place in Virginia Beach, Va., Tuesday Nov. 8, 2021.. Ramey voted for Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax in the Democratic primary for governor because she said "it's time to put some new ideas in and get some new people in office." (AP Photo/Ben Finley) Credit: Ben Finley Credit: Ben Finley

Patrick Smith poses outside his polling place in Norfolk, Va., on Tuesday June 8, 2021. Smith, who is retired from the U.S. Air Force and also has been a truck driver, said he voted for Lee Carter for governor in the state's Democratic primary because the House delegate supports universal health care and expanding voting rights and doesn't take money from corporations. (AP Photo/Ben Finley). Credit: Ben Finley Credit: Ben Finley