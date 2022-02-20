Virginia teen born without legs named state wrestling champ

“Really if you work hard, you can do anything — even win a state championship without legs," Adonis Lattimore said Saturday, after winning first place in the Virginia High School League Class 6, 106-pound weight class at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the Landstown High School senior, who also has just one finger on his right hand, had Eagles coach James Sanderlin cheering wildly while the crowd roared its approval during the final seconds as he defeated his opponent.