Virginia staves off elimination for 6th time to reach CWS

Sunday games match No. 3 Tennessee (50-16) against Virginia (35-25) and No. 2 Texas (47-15) against No. 7 Mississippi State (45-16).

Virginia played from behind until the seventh inning Monday. That's when freshman Kyle Teel hit a two-out grand slam to center field off Patriots closer Peyton Sherlin.

“When I hit the ball, I didn't think it was out. I thought I hit a deep flyout,” Teel said. “So very grateful for it to go over the fence.”

Sherlin had fooled Teel with a breaking pitch earlier in the at-bat, with Teel going almost to his knees as he swung. He didn’t fool him when he threw the same pitch on 2-2 count. Teel’s helmet nearly flew off as he turned on the ball.

“Kyle Teel is fearless,” O'Connor said, “and to win games at this elite level of baseball, you not only have to have skill, you can’t be afraid. You will crumble at times when pressure’s on if you're afraid. He's not afraid. He’s got 100 percent belief in his ability.”

Virginia, like fellow ACC member and CWS entry North Carolina State, is playing its best baseball after struggling early. The Cavs were 11-14 and 4-12 in ACC play on April 1. They are 24-11 since and have won 13 of their last 17.

They went into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 regional seed in Columbia, South Carolina. They lost to South Carolina in their opener before winning four straight, including two in a row over Old Dominion for the regional title.

Virginia stayed in Columbia for the super regional against Dallas Baptist and lost the first game. The Cavs then won two straight to advance to the CWS for the first time since they won the national championship in 2015.

Mississippi State faced four pitchers in the decisive second inning of its game, scoring on a fielder's choice, sacrifice fly and single before Logan Tanner hit a three-run homer for a 7-1 lead. The Bulldogs added four runs over the next three innings before the Irish's Niko Kavadas homered for the sixth time in six tournament games to make it 11-7 in the seventh.

Landon Sims allowed only two singles the rest of the way, and now the Bulldogs are off to its third straight CWS.

“Our best baseball is ahead of us,” Tanner said, “and we're going to get to Omaha and go after it.

“The culture around here is to win and to go as far as you can.”

Virginia players celebrate after an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Dallas Baptist, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Credit: Sean Rayford Credit: Sean Rayford

Virginia's Nic Kent (4) celebrates his fourth inning home run with Jake Gelof (22) during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Dallas Baptist on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Credit: Sean Rayford Credit: Sean Rayford

Virginia's Kyle Teel (3) steps on home plate after hitting a grand slam as Jake Gelof (22), Max Cotier (2), and Zack Gelof, front right, celebrate during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Dallas Baptist, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Credit: Sean Rayford Credit: Sean Rayford