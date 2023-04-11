Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

Wexton, 54, serving her third term from a competitive district in Northern Virginia suburbs near Washington, revealed the diagnosis on World Parkinson's Day. She said in a video that she hopes to be a voice for those coping with the disease and to fight in Congress to devote greater resources toward the search for a cure.

The illness has primarily affected her speech and how her mouth moves, Wexton said. She speaks more quickly now, and the disease has affected how she walks and keeps her balance.