Virginia names Clemson's Tony Elliott as next football coach

Bronco Mendenhall stunned the school on Dec. 2 by announcing he is stepping down after Virginia's bowl game. In six seasons, Mendenhall has led the Cavaliers to four bowl games — they opted out after last season — and their first ACC championship berth in 2019. They lost 62-17 in that matchup against Elliott and eventual national champion Clemson.

The Tigers played for four national championships in the past six years, winning in 2016-17 and 2018-19. Each time they bested previously unbeaten Alabama.

Elliott was a walk-on who played four years at Clemson. Despite modest career numbers of 34 catches for 455 yards and two touchdowns, he was voted a team captain his senior season while all winning All-ACC academic honors.

___

