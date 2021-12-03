springfield-news-sun logo
Virginia GOP completes sweep of elections with House win

Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, left, Del. Alex Askew, D-Virginia Beach, center, and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, right, confer during the floor session of the Virginia House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, Va., on Feb. 11, 2020. Election officials were painstakingly recounting votes Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in one of two unresolved races in Virginia that will settle whether Republicans have reclaimed the majority in the state's House of Delegates and completed a party sweep of last month's contests. Representatives from both the Republican and Democratic parties took part in the secondary counting of ballots requested by Democratic Del. Alex Askew, who currently represents the 85th House District. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, left, Del. Alex Askew, D-Virginia Beach, center, and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, right, confer during the floor session of the Virginia House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, Va., on Feb. 11, 2020. Election officials were painstakingly recounting votes Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in one of two unresolved races in Virginia that will settle whether Republicans have reclaimed the majority in the state's House of Delegates and completed a party sweep of last month's contests. Representatives from both the Republican and Democratic parties took part in the secondary counting of ballots requested by Democratic Del. Alex Askew, who currently represents the 85th House District. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Nation & World
By BEN FINLEY , Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago
A three-judge panel overseeing a recount in a close Virginia Beach state House race has upheld the Republican candidate’s victory

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A three-judge panel overseeing a recount in a close Virginia Beach state House race upheld the Republican candidate's victory on Friday, a decision that also reaffirms the GOP's takeover of the chamber and completes the party's sweep of last month's elections.

Republicans also claimed the statewide offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in the Nov. 2 election. Those wins were a dramatic turnaround in a state where the GOP had not won a statewide race since 2009.

The certified results from the election showed Republicans leading in 52 districts and the Democrats leading in 48. The recount in the 85th District race resulted in Democratic incumbent Alex Askew gaining 12 votes, but he still trailed Republican challenger Karen Greenhalgh by 115 votes. There was one contested ballot. The panel found that the intent of the voter was unclear, so that ballot was not counted for either candidate.

After Democrats requested recounts in two races with razor-thin margins, that left open the remote possibility of a 50-50 split.

Though the second recount, in the 91st District, is still expected to proceed next week, Democrats no longer have a shot at undoing the GOP’s majority. Askew is an incumbent freshmen first elected in 2019, when Democrats flipped both the House and Senate.

Republicans — who won 52 districts, according to the certified results — had said they were confident their candidates’ leads would hold.

Throughout the day Thursday and into Friday, people packed into a room in the second floor of an elections building in Virginia Beach as the ballots from the 85th District were fed into the two scanning machines. Groups of people sat at tables and scrutinized any ballots that were determined by the machines to have write-in candidates, were not clearly marked or had some other issue.

Election officials begin the process of recounting one of two unresolved races that will settle whether Virginia Republicans have reclaimed the majority in the House of Delegates, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 in Virginia Beach, Va. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Election officials begin the process of recounting one of two unresolved races that will settle whether Virginia Republicans have reclaimed the majority in the House of Delegates, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 in Virginia Beach, Va. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

FILE - Del. Martha Mugler, D-Hampton, second from right, and Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, right, walk past a group of demonstrators as they head to the House of Delegates inside the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond, Va., on March 2, 2020. One of the two outstanding vote recounts requested by Mugler, of the 91st District, and Democratic Del. Alex Askew, who currently represents the 85th House District, that will settle whether Virginia Republicans have reclaimed the majority in the House of Delegates is set to get underway Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Virginia Beach. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)

FILE - Del. Martha Mugler, D-Hampton, second from right, and Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, right, walk past a group of demonstrators as they head to the House of Delegates inside the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond, Va., on March 2, 2020. One of the two outstanding vote recounts requested by Mugler, of the 91st District, and Democratic Del. Alex Askew, who currently represents the 85th House District, that will settle whether Virginia Republicans have reclaimed the majority in the House of Delegates is set to get underway Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Virginia Beach. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)

