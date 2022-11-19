Virginia honors slain players in memorial service on campus

The service at John Paul Jones Arena came on a day when the Cavaliers had been scheduled to play No. 23 Coastal Carolina, but opted instead to honor their fallen teammates as well as injured player Mike Hollins and another student who was shot.

Several Cavaliers took part. Placekicker Justin Duenkel offered an opening prayer, linebacker Hunter Stewart read the Langston Hughes poem “Life is Fine” and defensive end Jack Camper offered the closing prayer. In between, administrators and teammates of the slain men offered stories and reflections about their football brothers.

Perry was “destined to be great in everything he did,” defensive tackle Aaron Faumui said. He added that Perry often reminded him that “life was more important than football.”

In a letter to Chandler, Cody Brown told him that “you lit our lives up like a shining star in the sky” and said, “We love you so much and know you're smiling down on us from heaven.”

Coach Marques Hagans said Davis was humble with a radiant smile and “determined to be a great example for his younger sister and brother.”

Teammate Chico Bennett offered a message for Hollins and Marlee Morgan, the injured student, neither of whom was in attendance: “We love you. We got you. The journey begins.”

Kicker Will Bettridge shared that once, on the sideline, Perry told him he was going to tell his child to play that position because kickers have so little to do.

“A piece of my life was taken from me and from the Cavaliers community,” Bettridge said.

University president Jim Ryan said the shootings “changed our world” and while he and others will mourn the games that the students will never get to play, “we will find strength again together.”

The players were killed last Sunday after a field trip to Washington, D.C. Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is faces three counts of second-degree murder and other charges. The shootings set off a manhunt and 12-hour campus lockdown before Jones was apprehended.

The suspect was never mentioned during the nearly two-hour service.

Mourners were allowed in an hour before the scheduled start of the service and heard musical performances from school choral groups and the MLK Community Choir. Photos of the players as children and in action on the field scrolled across the video board.

Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Shaban Athuman Credit: Shaban Athuman

Credit: Shaban Athuman Credit: Shaban Athuman

Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Shaban Athuman Credit: Shaban Athuman

Credit: Shaban Athuman Credit: Shaban Athuman

Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Mike Kropf Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Shaban Athuman Credit: Shaban Athuman