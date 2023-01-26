Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access

Several bills that would restrict or ban abortions have been filed this year in the Republican-controlled House of Delegates. But they have not yet begun to advance. Anything that clears the House is likely to meet the same fate as Thursday’s bills once it crosses to the Senate.

Virginia Democrats, at the time in full control of state government, expanded abortion access and eased certain clinic restrictions in 2020, pledging to make the state a "safe haven" in the South.

The law currently allows abortion during the first and second trimesters. Abortions are only allowed during the third trimester if multiple physicians certify that the continuation of the pregnancy is likely to “substantially and irremediably” impair the mental or physical health of the mother or result in her death.