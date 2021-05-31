Virginia beats Terps 17-16 to repeat as NCAA lacrosse champ

Moore made it a two-goal game with 3:35 left, but DeMaio scored with 10.8 seconds left to pull the Terps within 17-16.

Luke Wierman won the ensuing faceoff, picked up a ground ball and shot from 7 yards, but Rode was able to make the save and the Cavaliers ran out the clock.

Shellenberger and Moore also had two assists apiece, and Jeff Conner had three goals on four shots for the Cavaliers.

National scoring leader Jared Bernhardt had two goals for Maryland but none in the second half.