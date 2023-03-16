Virgin Orbit pausing all work, reportedly furloughs staff

In January, a mission by Virgin Orbit to launch the first satellites into orbit from Europe failed after its rocket's upper stage prematurely shut down. The failure was a disappointment for Virgin Orbit and British space officials, who had high hopes that the launch, which took off from southwest England, would mark the beginning of more commercial opportunities for the U.K. space industry.

The company said last month that an investigation found that its rocket's fuel filter had become dislodged, causing an engine to become overheated and other components to malfunction. The nine small satellites it carried fell back to Earth and landed in the Atlantic Ocean.

"Our investigation is nearly complete and our next production rocket with the needed modification incorporated is in final stages of integration and test," Virgin Orbit said in its statement Thursday.

The company has said that its next launch will take place from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California for a commercial customer. It hasn't provided a date.