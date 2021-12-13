Virgin Atlantic gets another cash injection through pandemic

In a statement Monday, the company said its shareholders, Richard Branson's Virgin Group and Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, will provide the money in line with their stakes. Virgin Group owns 51% of the airline, while Delta owns the rest.

“Our story has been well documented during the pandemic," Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss said. “Throughout, our shareholders Virgin Group and Delta Air Lines, and our creditors, have been a source of unwavering support.”