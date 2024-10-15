Breaking: Ohio clarifies rules on dropping off someone else’s voting ballot

Violence-hit Pakistan locks down the capital for an Asian security meeting

Pakistani authorities have locked down the capital in a major security move as senior officials from several nations arrive for an Asian security group meeting
In this photo released by the Press Information Department, visiting China's Premier Li Qiang, left, and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attend a attends a welcome ceremony, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Press Information Department via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the Press Information Department, visiting China's Premier Li Qiang, left, and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attend a attends a welcome ceremony, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Press Information Department via AP)
Nation & World
By MUNIR AHMED – Associated Press
Updated Oct 15, 2024
X

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Shaken by multiple militant attacks, Pakistani authorities have locked down the capital in a major security move as senior officials from several nations arrive for an Asian security group meeting.

A three-day holiday started Monday in normally bustling Islamabad and the nearby garrison city of Rawalpindi. The government deployed troops and blocked key roads, making it difficult even for ambulances to pass through. Some doctors asked police to remove barricades so they could go to hospitals but were instead asked to take longer routes.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Tuesday with leaders and officials attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting.

The main event of the meeting is on Wednesday, when leaders and officials discuss how to boost security cooperation and economic ties. The group was founded in 2001 by China and Russia to counter Western alliances. Other members include Iran, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Militants in recent weeks have killed dozens of people in multiple attacks in restive northwestern and southwestern Pakistan bordering Afghanistan. Security experts say militants have limited capacity to strike in Islamabad.

Pakistan often blames the outlawed Pakistani Taliban, who have sanctuaries in neighboring Afghanistan, for the violence. Afghanistan’s Taliban government says it does not allow anyone to use its soil for attacks against any country.

Two Chinese engineers were killed on Oct. 6 in a suicide bombing outside the airport in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province. A separatist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the past, Pakistanis used to line up along the main roads to welcome any dignitaries visiting the country, but authorities said they had to take harsh security measures this time because of fears of militant attacks. Only state media are allowed to cover the meetings.

Among those attending are Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref and the prime ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Mongolia.

Although Jaishankar is visiting the country for the first time in more than a decade, he is not expected to hold separate bilateral meetings with Pakistani officials.

The two South Asian neighbors have a history of bitter relations, and former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also did not hold any bilateral meetings with Indian officials when he visited New Delhi last year to attend an SCO summit.

Chinese Premier Li met with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday, according to a government statement. It said they reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in areas such as the economy, investment and regional connectivity, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a Chinese infrastructure project under construction in Pakistan.

Zardari offered his condolences over the killing of the two Chinese engineers. He said the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship were trying to undermine bilateral relations by targeting Chinese citizens and attempting to disrupt CPEC projects, the statement said.

In this photo released by the Press Information Department, China's Premier Li Qiang, third left, walks Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, third right, upon his arrival at an airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Press Information Department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the Press Information Department, visiting China's Premier Li Qiang reviews the guard of honor during a welcome ceremony, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Press Information Department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An army vehicle moves past a welcoming billboard with portraits of China's Premier Li Qiang, center, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, displayed along a road leading to the venue of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A paramilitary soldier stands guard at a barricaded road leading to Presidency, in background, and to the venue of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the Press Information Department, China's Premier Li Qiang, left, walks Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, upon his arrival at an airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Press Information Department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the Press Information Department, China's Premier Li Qiang, right, greets Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, upon his arrival at an airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Press Information Department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the Press Information Department, China's Premier Li Qiang, left, walks Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, second left, upon his arrival at an airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Press Information Department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the Press Information Department, India's Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, second left, is greeted by a Pakistani official upon his arrival at an airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (Press Information Department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the Press Information Department, India's Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar receives a flower bouquet from a girl upon his arrival at an airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, ahead of an Asian security group meeting. (Press Information Department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the Press Information Department, Tajikistan's Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, left, shakes hand with his Pakistani counterpart Shehbad Sharif prior to an an Asian security group meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (Press Information Department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by the Press Information Department, Tajikistan's Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, front left, listens to his Pakistani counterpart Shehbad Sharif ahead of an Asian security group meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (Press Information Department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
European Central Bank cuts main interest rate a quarter-point to 3.25%...
2
As women seek open congressional seats in Maryland, reproductive rights...
3
Stock market today: Wall Street poised to open with gains as more...
4
South Korean court acquits former police chief over deadly crowd crush
5
Asian American evangelicals' theology is conservative. But that doesn't...