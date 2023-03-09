Vinícius Júnior again target of racist insults in Spain

Last month, Spain’s anti-violence commission proposed a fine of 4,000 euros ($4,200) and a 12-month ban from stadiums for a fan who called Vinícius a monkey in a league match against Mallorca.

Valladolid recently suspended 12 season ticket holders while investigating their alleged verbal abuse of Vinícius.

The first trial against a fan who racially insulted a player in Spain is expected to begin this year following remarks by an Espanyol supporter against Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams a few years ago.

Also, authorities have yet to find those responsible for hanging Vinícius’ effigy from a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid last month.

The league has increased the number of overseers at matches to try to identify perpetrators of insults against players, especially when Vinícius plays.

In order to speed up the identification process, the league has set up a complaints channel through its website for fans who may have images or any information about the perpetrators.

The attacks against Vinícius increased after he began celebrating his goals by dancing. Some players have accused him of provoking them and opposing fans during games.

Betis forward Aitor Ruibal said after Sunday's match against Madrid that “it was normal” for fans to insult Vinícius and for opposing players to try to foul him hard because of the way he plays. The Betis player received a lot of backlash for his comments and later said his words were taken out of context.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP