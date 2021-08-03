Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after assault indictment

Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf, who addressed reporters on a variety of subjects surrounding the team on Tuesday, called the allegations against Gladney “very disturbing and something that’s concerning to us as ownership and to our organization.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league office “will continue to review this serious and concerning matter under the personal conduct policy while the and monitor all legal developments.”

Gladney is now an unrestricted free agent. If he were to be signed by another club, he could be placed on the commissioner's exempt list while the case against him moves toward completion. In 2014, the NFL toughened its personal conduct policy to include a baseline six-game suspension without pay for violations involving domestic violence and other related crimes.

