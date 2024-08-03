Vietnam's president is confirmed as the new Communist Party chief — the country's most powerful role

Vietnamese President To Lam has been confirmed as the new chief of the Communist Party after his predecessor died July 19

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 6 minutes ago
X

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Vietnamese President To Lam was confirmed Saturday as the new chief of the Communist Party after his predecessor died July 19.

Lam will be the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the country’s most powerful political role, state media said. It was unclear if Lam will stay in his role as president.

The previous general secretary, Nguyen Phu Trong, dominated Vietnamese politics since he became party chief in 2011. He was elected to a third term as general secretary in 2021. He was an ideologue who viewed corruption as the gravest threat facing the party.

Lam spent over four decades in the Ministry of Public Security before becoming the minister in 2016. As Vietnam's top security official, Lam led Trong's sweeping anti-graft campaign until May, when he became president following the resignation of his predecessor, who stepped down after being caught by the campaign.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Some Yankee Stadium bleachers fans chant `U-S-A!' during `O Canada'...
2
Gleyber Torres pulled by Aaron Boone for lack of hustle in Yankees' 8-5...
3
Michigan voters to choose party candidates for crucial Senate race in...
4
In the prisoner swap, Putin signals that Russia won't forget its...
5
AP review of Venezuela opposition-provided vote tallies casts doubt on...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top