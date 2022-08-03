Videos in English depict last 6 months of Anne Frank's life

The actress playing Anne speaks to the camera in between harrowing scenes of the arrest, transportation and the inhuman conditions and treatment of Jews in the camps — first Camp Westerbork in the eastern Netherlands and later Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen. Anne, 15, and her older sister, Margot, both died of typhus shortly before Bergen-Belsen was liberated.

The video's creators worked with the museum and Dutch public broadcaster NTR to develop the series.

“It makes a deep impression to look through Anne’s eyes at the last months of her life; the terrible time in the camps,” the Amsterdam museum’s executive director, Ronald Leopold, said in a statement Wednesday.

“With this sequel, we’ve answered the questions of many young people about what happened to Anne after her arrest, the period she couldn’t describe in her diary,” he added. "We hope to reach even more young people worldwide with the English-language version of ‘Anne Frank – After the Arrest.’”

The three episodes, each about 15 minutes long, will be available to view on the museum's YouTube channel from 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Thursday.

