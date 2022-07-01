Video shows Piquet adding homophobic slur against Hamilton

Piquet's spokesman did not comment about the video published late Thursday after a request from The Associated Press.

There was no immediate response from Hamilton or Verstappen to the Grande Prêmio footage.

Piquet was suspended on Thursday from his honorary membership of the British Racing Drivers’ Club, which owns and runs the Silverstone track, the site of this week’s grand prix.

Hamilton has called for “archaic mindsets” to change. After former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone defended Piquet on British TV, Hamilton questioned why “older voices” are given prominence in F1.

Series leader Verstappen, who is in a relationship with Piquet's daughter, Kelly Piquet, said on Thursday that Piquet used a “very, very offensive” word to describe Hamilton but he did not believe Piquet to be a racist.

Piquet, the F1 champion in 1981, 1983 and 1987, has divided F1 fans in Brazil for continuing to disparage fellow Brazilian star Ayton Senna, and questioning his sexuality without proof.

Senna, a hero of Hamilton's, was killed in a crash in 1994 at the San Marino GP. Still, Piquet has made homophobic references to Senna, most recently in a 2020 interview.

Piquet has also angered F1 fans for his staunch support of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Piquet supporters have said on social media that the recent video of Piquet has gone viral as part of a political smear campaign against the president.

