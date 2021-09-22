Video shows Missouri officers let police dog bite Black man

The cellphone video shows the dog biting the man's foot as he yells out in pain. The dog's handler holds it by a leash but allows the biting to go on for about 30 seconds.

After the officer pulls off the dog, the man appears to take a step to run but stumbles, and the dog lunges at him again, this time biting a leg for another 30 seconds until the officer stops the animal. Officers then handcuff the man, who seems to be barely able to walk as he is led to a squad car.

The police department said in its Facebook post that an ambulance was sent to the scene but the man refused medical treatment. However, it says he later complained about his injuries and was treated at a hospital, but it didn't release details about the severity of his injuries.

Police said a substance believed to be methamphetamine was found on the man. He has not yet been charged and was released from police custody, police said.

Woodson Terrace's mayor didn't respond to an email message seeking further information. Police did not respond to phone messages.

The Post-Dispatch's editorial board wrote that use of the dog was “just like Birmingham’s infamous public safety chief, Bull Connor, did in the 1960s to deter Blacks from marching for equal rights.”