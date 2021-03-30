Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street

The property developer and manager of the building, Brodsky Organization, wrote on Instagram that it was aware of the assault and said staff members who witnessed it were suspended pending an investigation.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the attack and has asked anyone with information to contact the department.

NYPD says there have been 33 hate crimes with an Asian victim so far this year, news outlets reported.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called Monday's attack “disgusting."

“I don’t know who attacks a 65-year-old woman and leaves her on the street like that," Shea said Tuesday on TV station NY1.

Shea previously said the agency would increase its outreach and patrols in predominantly Asian communities amid a national spike in anti-Asian hate crimes.

According to a report from Stop AAPI Hate over 3,795 incidents were reported to the organization from March 19, 2020, to February 28, 2021. The organization said that number is "only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur."