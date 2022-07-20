Video of fatal Minneapolis police shooting shows few details

The police videos included audio of gunshots and officers saying “shots fired,” but the recordings did not make clear whether it was Sundberg or police who fired the shots.

Huffman said she had met with Sundberg’s parents and that they had seen the videos.

The family’s attorney, Jeff Storms, said Sundberg's parents “send their deepest sympathies to all of those impacted by Tekle’s mental health crisis.” He said they also hope any bystanders with video of the shooting will come forward.

Police went to the scene the night of July 13 after a 911 call from a neighbor of Sundberg's who said he was firing a gun into her apartment, endangering her and her 2- and 4-year-old sons. One video from an officer in a stairwell showed officers bringing them to safety, an action that Frey and Huffman highlighted.

Officers "rescued a mother and two children who were frightened and vulnerable — all during an active shooter situation," Frey said. Huffman said the officers “demonstrated bravery under fire, a commitment to protecting the public and a determination to use communication whenever possible.”

Police tried for hours to persuade Sundberg to surrender and brought his parents to the scene. Officers can be heard on one video, from an officer on ground level, telling him just minutes before he was shot at 4:18 a.m. that he was under arrest.

“We don't want to hurt you, we just want to go home,” one officer said.

The video from ground level showed Sundberg leaning in and out of his third-floor window, but it did not make clear what he may have been holding, nor did it show him being shot.

A video from one of the snipers across the street did not show Sundberg at all, but one officer could be heard asking “Is that a cellphone?” before saying the word “gun." The other officer also appeared to say “gun.” Two shots could be heard. It also appeared to show one officer pulling the trigger of his rifle.

Investigators collected a .38-caliber handgun with an extended magazine from a bed in Sundberg's apartment, and live .45-caliber cartridges from a closet and a bowl in the living room, according to search warrant affidavits released Friday.

John Baker, a professor of criminal justice studies at St. Cloud State University who trains aspiring officers, said in an interview Tuesday that the key question to determining if the shooting was justified was whether there was an imminent threat to officers or others at the specific time they fired.

The shooting of Sundberg, who often went by his middle name of Tekle, stoked some activists' mistrust of the Minneapolis Police Department and their perception that officers are quick to take Black lives while going to greater lengths to capture white suspects alive.

Trahern Crews, a leader of Black Lives Matter Minnesota who led a protest at the scene Saturday, said he hopes clearer video exists, since the video released Thursday doesn't show if Sundberg was holding a gun at the time he was shot.

“It's hard for us to accept the police narrative. ... You can hear the shooting and what happened, but you can't actually see what happened," Crews said.

Combined Shape Caption People gather in the stairwell near the apartment where Andrew Tekle Sundberg was killed Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police officers shot and killed Sundberg early Thursday after an overnight standoff that began after he allegedly fired shots inside an apartment building on the city's south side, according to city and state officials. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Aaron Lavinsky Credit: Aaron Lavinsky Combined Shape Caption People gather in the stairwell near the apartment where Andrew Tekle Sundberg was killed Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police officers shot and killed Sundberg early Thursday after an overnight standoff that began after he allegedly fired shots inside an apartment building on the city's south side, according to city and state officials. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Aaron Lavinsky Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

Combined Shape Caption Tekle Sundberg's name is written in chalk during a vigil for 20-year old Sundberg Thursday, July 14, 2022 outside the apartment building where he was killed by Minneapolis Police in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police officers shot and killed Sundberg early Thursday after an overnight standoff that began after he allegedly fired shots inside an apartment building on the city's south side, according to city and state officials. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Aaron Lavinsky Credit: Aaron Lavinsky Combined Shape Caption Tekle Sundberg's name is written in chalk during a vigil for 20-year old Sundberg Thursday, July 14, 2022 outside the apartment building where he was killed by Minneapolis Police in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police officers shot and killed Sundberg early Thursday after an overnight standoff that began after he allegedly fired shots inside an apartment building on the city's south side, according to city and state officials. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Aaron Lavinsky Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

Combined Shape Caption Two mourners who were close to the family, and who didn't wish to be identified, embrace during a vigil for 20-year old Andrew Tekle Sundberg Thursday, July 14, 2022 outside the apartment building where he was killed by Minneapolis Police in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police officers shot and killed Sundberg early Thursday after an overnight standoff that began after he allegedly fired shots inside an apartment building on the city's south side, according to city and state officials. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Aaron Lavinsky Credit: Aaron Lavinsky Combined Shape Caption Two mourners who were close to the family, and who didn't wish to be identified, embrace during a vigil for 20-year old Andrew Tekle Sundberg Thursday, July 14, 2022 outside the apartment building where he was killed by Minneapolis Police in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police officers shot and killed Sundberg early Thursday after an overnight standoff that began after he allegedly fired shots inside an apartment building on the city's south side, according to city and state officials. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Aaron Lavinsky Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

Combined Shape Caption Minneapolis police officers gather outside the door to a third floor apartment where a young man was in a standoff with police late Wednesday night, July 13, 2022 and into Thursday morning. Officials say police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an apartment building that began with a shooting before officers arrived. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Jeff Wheeler Credit: Jeff Wheeler Combined Shape Caption Minneapolis police officers gather outside the door to a third floor apartment where a young man was in a standoff with police late Wednesday night, July 13, 2022 and into Thursday morning. Officials say police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an apartment building that began with a shooting before officers arrived. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Jeff Wheeler Credit: Jeff Wheeler