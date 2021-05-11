Victoria's Secret to be spun off a year after sale collapsed

Failing to adapt to changing tastes saw sales tumble, and its annual show was canceled in 2019. There's also been increased competition. Rivals like Adore Me and ThirdLove, which have sprouted up online and marketed themselves heavily on social media platforms like Instagram, have focused on fit and comfort while offering more options for different body types. Meanwhile, American Eagle’s Aerie lingerie chain, which partners with women activists like Manuela Baron, has also lured customers away from Victoria’s Secret.

With the decision announced Tuesday, L Brands created two independent, publicly traded companies, the other being Bath & Body Works.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said that the spinoff means Victoria's Secret will have to stand on its own.

“Its numbers will no longer be flattered by the contribution of Bath & Body Works, and its management team will be fully accountable to investors," he said.

The split becomes official in August if approved by the board at L Brands. Shares of the company fell 2.8% in early trading on Tuesday.