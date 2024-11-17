Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark is crowned the 73rd Miss Universe

Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark has been crowned Miss Universe
Miss Denmark Victoria Kjær Theilvig, right, receives the crown after winning the 73rd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miss Denmark Victoria Kjær Theilvig, right, receives the crown after winning the 73rd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
1 hour ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark has been crowned Miss Universe.

Kjaer, an animal protection advocate who works in the diamond selling business, beat out Miss Nigeria at the end of 73rd edition of the competition in Mexico City. Miss Mexico placed third.

It is the first time a Danish contestant has won Miss Universe.

The pageant was held in the Mexico City Arena, an indoor venue with a capacity for 20,000 people. Supporters inside shouted and waved flags from countries around the world.

The ceremony began with 131 mariachi musicians and singer Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas playing “Mexicana”, a song created by Emilio Estefan for the contest.

The gala was hosted by Mario López; Olivia Culpo, Miss Universe 2012; presenter Zuri Hall; and Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2018.

Organizers said that there were more than 120 contestants.

This year some countries were represented for the first time, such as Belarus, Eritrea, Guinea, Macau, Maldives, Moldova and Uzbekistan.

This is the third time that Mexico has hosted Miss Universe.

Miss Denmark Victoria Kjær Theilvig, left, wins the 73rd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miss United States Alma Cooper competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miss Puerto Rico Jennifer Colón competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miss Costa Rica Elena Hidalgo competes in swimwear competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miss Bolivia Juliana Barrientos competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miss Ecuador Mara Topić competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miss Denmark Victoria Kjær Theilvig competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miss Brazil Luana Cavalcante competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miss Denmark Victoria Kjær Theilvig receives the crown after winning the 73rd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miss Philippines Chelsea Manalo participates in the evening gown category at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miss Philippines Chelsea Manalo competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miss Vietnam Ky Duyen Nguyen competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miss Guatemala Ana Gabriela Villanueva competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miss Puerto Rico Jennifer Colón competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

