Victor Wembanyama sits out Spurs' game against Heat because of an undisclosed illness

Wembanyama was hoarse during his postgame press conference Friday night after a 144-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Allergies,” Wembanyama responded when asked if he was ill. “Since we came back from France, allergy has been hitting more than ever. Makes sense, but just since we came back, though, so it’s getting better.”

The 7-foot-3 center from France has battled allergies since arriving in San Antonio as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Wembanyama had 30 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks against the Bucks in leading the Spurs to their highest point total of the season. He's averaging 24.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.9 blocks and 3.7 assists in 40 games this season.

