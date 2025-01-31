Victor Wembanyama is an All-Star, 1 of 6 1st-time selections

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a score against the LA Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
Jan 31, 2025
NBA coaches are obviously convinced: Victor Wembanyama is one of the league's very best players.

The San Antonio star and reigning rookie of the year is an All-Star for the first time, one of the 14 players announced Thursday night as members of the reserve pool for the Feb. 16 event in San Francisco.

Wembanyama becomes only the fourth Spurs player to make the All-Star Game in his first or second season. The others: Alvin Robertson in 1986, David Robinson in 1990 and 1991, and Tim Duncan in 1998.

Coaches select the reserves, after the 10 names for the starters pool were announced last week through a combination of fan voting (50%), media voting (25%) and active player voting (25%).

There were seven players picked Thursday from each conference. From the Eastern Conference: Boston's Jaylen Brown, Indiana's Pascal Siakam, Cleveland's Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Milwaukee's Damian Lillard — last year's All-Star MVP — and Miami's Tyler Herro.

From the West: Wembanyama, Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, the Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden, Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr., Houston's Alperen Sengun and Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams.

Wembanyama, Cunningham, Mobley, Herro, Sengun and Williams are first-time All-Stars.

There will be at least 15 players who "start" at the All-Star Game this season. It's the first year of a new All-Star format, with three games. The 24 All-Stars will be drafted into three teams of eight players apiece by TNT personalities and former NBA greats Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

Those three teams will be entered into a four-team tournament, with the remaining squad made up of NBA rookies and second-year players from the Rising Stars event on All-Star Friday. There are two semifinal games, with the winners meeting in a championship game. The games should go quickly; the first team to reach 40 points wins.

Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault and an assistant from his staff will coach two of the teams, and Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson and one of his assistants will lead the others.

Among the notable names who did not make it: Charlotte's LaMelo Ball — who narrowly missed out on being picked as a starter, but didn't have enough coach support to be a reserve — along with Atlanta's Trae Young, Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis, Phoenix's Devin Booker, Dallas' Kyrie Irving and the Clippers' Norman Powell.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama calls a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the LA Clippers in San Antonio, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LA Clippers forward P.J. Tucker (17) and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama chase a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) waves to fans as he leaves the court following a Paris Games 2025 NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, left, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard, left, dribbles the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dunks over Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, left, passes around Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives on Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket between Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) and guard Fred VanVleet, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates his score against the Phoenix Suns with Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Phoenix. The Timberwolves won 121-113. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Josh Okogie (12) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, left, looks to pass the ball away from Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

