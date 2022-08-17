Victims of UK tainted blood scandal to get government payout

The contaminated blood was linked to supplies of a clotting agent called Factor VIII, which British health services bought from the U.S. Some of the plasma used to make the blood products was traced to high-risk donors, including prison inmates, who were paid to give blood samples.

After years of pushing from victims, an inquiry began in 2019. The inquiry’s chairman, retired judge Brian Langstaff, said earlier this month that survivors should not have to wait any longer for compensation because of the “profound physical and mental suffering” caused by the tragedy.

Mark Fox, who contracted Hepatitis C after being treated with a contaminated blood product for hemophilia as a child, said he welcomed the announcement as an acknowledgement of wrongdoing by the authorities.

“It’s not about compensation, it’s about someone saying sorry,” he said. “It’s that they tried to hide it, and so many people tried to brush it under the carpet.

“Fortunately I’m not dead yet — I don’t know how long I’ve got, but some kids have lost their mams and dads, so I am pleased there is this recognition," Fox said.