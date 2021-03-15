Vice President urges calm as Tanzania's leader still unseen

Magufuli is one of Africa’s most prominent COVID-19 skeptics. Last year he said the disease had been eradicated from Tanzania by three days of national prayer. He mocked COVID-19 tests, discouraged Tanzanians from wearing masks, and expressed doubts on the efficacy of vaccines.

But last month Magufuli acknowledged his country had a coronavirus problem amid reports of a rising number of deaths related to breathing problems and days after the death of the vice president of the semi-autonomous island region of Zanzibar, whose political party had earlier said he had COVID-19.

Last week Tanzania's prime minister insisted Magufuli was well and busy with his duties. That explanation did little to calm anxiety.

Police over the weekend began arresting people discussing Magufuli’s health on social media and other forums. It’s not clear what those arrested will be charged with. Police confirmed they had arrested at least one man on Saturday.

Opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who has openly questioned Magufuli's absence in many Twitter posts, alleged three others had been arrested by Monday, including a 73-year-old man in a desperate bid by the government to stop the public from asking questions about the president's health.

Lissu is able to freely comment on the president's health because he lives in Belgium.

