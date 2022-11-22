Veteran among those thanked for stopping gunman at gay club

Fierro and James, who little was known about as of Monday evening, grabbed a handgun from the gunman, hit him with it and pinned him down until police arrived minutes later.

Fierro's wife, Jess, wrote on Facebook that her husband had bruised his right side and injured his hands, knees and ankle while apprehending the gunman. “He was covered in blood,” she wrote on Atrevida Beer Co.'s Facebook.

Before police revealed the names of the men who subdued the shooter, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said the men had “heroically intervened.”

“We praise those individuals who did so because their actions saved lives,” he wrote in a Sunday statement.

Metz reported from Salt Lake City. Associated Press reporter Jamie Stengle contributed from Dallas.

