Veteran agent named as acting FBI director pending Senate confirmation of Trump's pick for post

"When the Director asked me to stay on past my mandatory date for a brief time, I did so to help ensure continuity and the best transition for the FBI. Now, with new leadership inbound, after nearly four years in the deputy role, I am departing the FBI today,” Abbate wrote in the email, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Abbate's abrupt departure after a 28-year FBI career creates additional transition for a law enforcement agency that had already been preparing for upheaval in the event Patel is confirmed. A Trump loyalist, Patel has repeatedly criticized FBI leadership and decision-making and has alarmed Democrats with statements that suggest he would be willing to use the FBI to exact retribution on Trump adversaries.

Abbate's email did not identify who might succeed him, but the White House included Driscoll on a list of officials being tapped to lead agencies on an acting basis. Driscoll was named by Wray last week as special agent in charge of the Newark field office and before that had served as commander of the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team.

“We will work closely with the current FBI leadership team and the transition team at the Department of Justice to serve as a bridge between the FBI’s previous permanent leadership team and the next one,” Driscoll wrote in an email to colleagues. “In the meantime, our goal is to keep the focus on the Bureau’s essential work, those we do the work with, and those we do the work for — the American people.”

He said Robert Kissane, a top counterterrorism official in the New York office, will serve as acting deputy director.

Wray's final day was Sunday, making Abbate acting director, though he only stayed in the role for a day.

Abbate held a variety of leadership roles in his nearly three-decade career at the FBI, including head of the bureau's Detroit and Washington field offices and executive assistant director for the criminal, cyber, response and services branch. He was named deputy director, the No. 2 position responsible for the FBI's investigative activities, in 2021.

“As you move forward, continue to stay true to our core values, be there for our partners, and take care of those who serve alongside you. Thank you for your service,” Abbate wrote.

Wray was named by Trump during his first term and had been director for more than seven years. Wray announced his retirement last month, more than a week after Trump said he wanted Patel to be the director.

Credit: AP Credit: AP