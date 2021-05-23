Verstappen wins Monaco GP, takes F1 title lead from Hamilton

Bottas retired from the race after a right-front wheel stub axle was stripped during his pit stop and Mercedes could not remove the tire.

Verstappen sprinted over to his team and jumped into their arms after the race.

"It is so special to win here. Of course I’m very proud,” Verstappen said. “But I’m thinking ahead to the rest of the season.”

He was then greeted by tennis star Serena Williams, who waved the checkered flag and was an honorary guest at the event.

“It’s so special around here to win. It’s my first time on the podium here,” said Verstappen, whose father Jos secured two podiums in 106 F1 races and was seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher’s teammate at Benetton.

“I remember when I was very little, you always want to win this one.”

Including the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP last year, Verstappen has won three and finished second in the last six races.

Verstappen finished 8.9 seconds ahead of Carlos Sainz Jr. of Ferrari.

“It’s a good result," Sainz Jr. said. “If you would’ve told me before coming to Monaco I would finish second, I definitely would take it.”

Lando Norris scored his third career podium the same week he signed a contract extension with McLaren.

“I don’t know what to say, it’s a dream to be on the podium here,” the 21-year-old British driver said. “I didn’t think it was going to happen. I’ll cherish it.”

Sergio Perez was fourth for Red Bull, which moved back on top of the constructors championship ahead of Mercedes.

Mercedes has won the last seven drivers’ and constructors’ championships, but Sunday marked the first time in five races this season that Hamilton and Verstappen did not finish 1-2.

Sergio Perez was fourth for Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel — who won his four world titles with Red Bull from 2010-13 — was fifth for his best finish of the season with Aston Martin.

Leclerc’s chances of winning his home race from pole position ended when he pulled off track with a gearbox problem during a warmup. He crashed with 18 seconds remaining in Saturday qualifying and risked a five-place grid penalty if Ferrari changed his gearbox.

The team initially said Leclerc was good to go and the gearbox was fine, but about 20 minutes before the race Leclerc drove to the garage. Two years ago, Leclerc retired early in Monaco in his first season at Ferrari.

The race director decided not to move Verstappen up from second to pole and left that space blank, giving Bottas more room to overtake on the inside from the start. He never got the chance as Verstappen pounced.

The 3.4-kilometer (2.1-mile) course is the hardest in F1 to overtake on, and Hamilton found himself stuck in traffic for most of the race. Hamilton took a bonus point for the fastest lap toward the end, a rare bright spot on a dismal day for the defending champion and his team.

Bottas slipped down to fourth in what could be his last season at Mercedes, while Norris jumped up to third.

A young-looking podium with a combined age of 70 also offered a glimpse into the future even without the 23-year-old Leclerc, who has eight pole positions and two wins in his career.

First place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, celebrates on the podium during the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP) Credit: Sebastien Nogier Credit: Sebastien Nogier

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, is congratulated by teammates after winning the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Gonzalo Fuentes, Pool via AP) Credit: Gonzalo Fuentes Credit: Gonzalo Fuentes

First place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, second place Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, second left, and third place Mclaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, right, celebrate with their trophies on the podium during the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP) Credit: Sebastien Nogier Credit: Sebastien Nogier

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP) Credit: Sebastien Nogier Credit: Sebastien Nogier

First place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, and second place Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, right, celebrate on the podium during the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP) Credit: Sebastien Nogier Credit: Sebastien Nogier

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP) Credit: Sebastien Nogier Credit: Sebastien Nogier

Prince Albert II of Monaco, center, embraces Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco prior to the start of the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP) Credit: Sebastien Nogier Credit: Sebastien Nogier

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, speaks with Prince Albert II of Monaco, center, prior to the start of the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP) Credit: Sebastien Nogier Credit: Sebastien Nogier