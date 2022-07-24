Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

“We’ll add things up at the end of the season, but if we’re 25 or 30 points short at the season I can only blame myself," Leclerc said. "I couldn’t go into reverse, but those are small details. You just can’t put a car into the wall.”
Perez finished fourth ahead of Sainz, who took a bonus point for fastest lap.
Sainz had passed Russell and Perez when his team told him to pit for new tires with 10 laps left.
“Come on, guys, I can’t believe you told me to box then,” a frustrated Sainz said. “I don’t know why we boxed ... I don’t understand.”
Ferrari mechanics react after Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco crashed into the track wall during the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, southern France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Eric Gaillard/Pool via AP)
Ferrari mechanics react after Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco crashed into the track wall during the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, southern France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Eric Gaillard/Pool via AP)
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, southern France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco leads at the start and followed by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain during the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, southern France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
