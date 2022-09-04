springfield-news-sun logo
X

Verstappen wins Dutch GP to seal 10th win and extend F1 lead

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands comes in for a pit stop during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands comes in for a pit stop during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen made quick work of a safety car restart to win the Dutch Grand Prix in front of 100,000 adoring fans, and make it four straight wins for the first time in his F1 career

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen made quick work of a safety car restart to win the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday in front of 100,000 adoring fans, and make it four straight wins for the first time in his F1 career.

Verstappen’s 10th win matched his tally from last year and the Red Bull driver extended his championship lead to 109 points. With seven races left a second straight title is looking increasingly likely as his challengers - Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and teammate Sergio Perez in joint second - continue to fall further back.

George Russell finished second for Mercedes ahead of Leclerc, with Lewis Hamilton dropping from first to fourth.

Verstappen looked to be coasting to victory when a safety car came out on Lap 56, after the engine cut out on Valtteri Bottas' Alfa Romeo.

Verstappen changed tires and was behind leader Hamilton's Mercedes with 12 laps left.

But Hamilton was on a slower medium tire and Verstappen on the quicker softs left the British driver pretty much a sitting duck, much like when he lost the title to Verstappen at last year's season-ending Abu Dhabi GP.

Hamilton misjudged his restart and Verstappen overtook him straight away to bring a huge roar from the Orange Army. The Dutchman also took an extra point for the fastest lap.

An angry Hamilton took it out on his team, using an expletive on radio to tell them he wasn't happy about not swapping for new tires under safety car, when Russell had.

Hamilton appeared to brake late when Russell overtook him and they nearly collided. Hamilton could no longer contain his rage and unleashed another expletive-laced rant.

It got worse as Leclerc overtook Hamilton to move into third on an otherwise poor day for a Ferrari team unable to cut out the most basic errors.

Leclerc started from second ahead of Carlos Sainz Jr. in third. Sainz crossed the line in eighth and got a five-second penalty for an unsafe release in the pitlane.

Earlier in the race, Ferrari botched Sainz’s tire change on Lap 15 — taking 13 seconds — in a season of bizarre incidents.

This time the tires were not even ready.

“Oh my God,” a stunned Sainz said.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Fans wave flags on the stands during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

Fans wave flags on the stands during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

Combined ShapeCaption
Fans wave flags on the stands during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

Credit: Christian Bruna

Combined ShapeCaption
Thousands of Dutch Verstappen fans, also known as the orange army, park their bicycles near the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Thousands of Dutch Verstappen fans, also known as the orange army, park their bicycles near the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
Thousands of Dutch Verstappen fans, also known as the orange army, park their bicycles near the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
Ferrari mechanics work on the car of driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

Ferrari mechanics work on the car of driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

Combined ShapeCaption
Ferrari mechanics work on the car of driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

Credit: Christian Bruna

Combined ShapeCaption
Ferrari mechanics work on their tools after a pit stop by driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

Ferrari mechanics work on their tools after a pit stop by driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

Combined ShapeCaption
Ferrari mechanics work on their tools after a pit stop by driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

Credit: Christian Bruna

Combined ShapeCaption
A Ferrari mechanic picks up a piece of gear dropped on the ground during a pit stop by driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

A Ferrari mechanic picks up a piece of gear dropped on the ground during a pit stop by driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

Combined ShapeCaption
A Ferrari mechanic picks up a piece of gear dropped on the ground during a pit stop by driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)

Credit: Christian Bruna

Credit: Christian Bruna

In Other News
1
Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in 'The Whale'
2
Emotions raw before Nice Bastille Day attack trial begins
3
No. 2 Ohio State wears down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10
4
Border patrol: 9 migrants die crossing swift Texas river
5
China, Japan ground ferries, flights as typhoon approaches
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top