Verstappen wins Dutch GP to seal 10th win and extend F1 lead

But Hamilton was on a slower medium tire and Verstappen on the quicker softs left the British driver pretty much a sitting duck, much like when he lost the title to Verstappen at last year's season-ending Abu Dhabi GP.

Hamilton misjudged his restart and Verstappen overtook him straight away to bring a huge roar from the Orange Army. The Dutchman also took an extra point for the fastest lap.

An angry Hamilton took it out on his team, using an expletive on radio to tell them he wasn't happy about not swapping for new tires under safety car, when Russell had.

Hamilton appeared to brake late when Russell overtook him and they nearly collided. Hamilton could no longer contain his rage and unleashed another expletive-laced rant.

It got worse as Leclerc overtook Hamilton to move into third on an otherwise poor day for a Ferrari team unable to cut out the most basic errors.

Leclerc started from second ahead of Carlos Sainz Jr. in third. Sainz crossed the line in eighth and got a five-second penalty for an unsafe release in the pitlane.

Earlier in the race, Ferrari botched Sainz’s tire change on Lap 15 — taking 13 seconds — in a season of bizarre incidents.

This time the tires were not even ready.

“Oh my God,” a stunned Sainz said.

Fans wave flags on the stands during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)

Thousands of Dutch Verstappen fans, also known as the orange army, park their bicycles near the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Ferrari mechanics work on the car of driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)

Ferrari mechanics work on their tools after a pit stop by driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Christian Bruna/Pool via AP)