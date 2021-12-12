Verstappen wins 1st F1 title with last lap pass of Hamilton

“Oh my God!” Verstappen screamed over his radio.

“You are the world champion! The world champion!” screamed back Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

“Let's do this for another 10 or 15 years!” Verstappen replied.

Red Bull won its first F1 title since 2013; Mercedes had won every championship since.

Multiple rival drivers headed to the grid to congratulate Verstappen as Hamilton sat motionless inside his Mercedes. The defeat ended his reign of four consecutive titles and denied Hamilton a chance to pass Schumacher as best all-time in F1.

“Congratulations to Max and to his team, I think he did an amazing job this year,” Hamilton said to close what had become a bitter rivalry this season between Mercedes and Red Bull.

Hamilton received a long hug in the garage from his father, who then went to the garage and hugged both Verstappen and Verstappen's father. Jos Verstappen was himself a former F1 driver and raised his 24-year-old son to become a world champion.

Mission accomplished.

Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads at the start the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar

Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads at the start the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar

Caption Aircraft fly over the track bbefore the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar

Caption Aircraft fly over the track bbefore the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar

Caption Drivers pose during an end season picture ahead of the Emirates Formula One Grand Prix, at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar

Caption Spectators react as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands clinches the World Championship title in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as they watch the race on screens in Breda, southern Netherlands, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong