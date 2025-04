Verstappen takes pole for Sunday's Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix

Norris and Piastri have won the first two Formula 1 races of the season. Now Verstappen is set up in good shape to win his fourth straight race in Japan.

The qualifying session was stopped with 8:26 remaining by a small fire in the grass on the fringe of the track.

Officials have decided to burn the grass at the edge of track in preparation for Sunday’s race. Four small fires broke out in Friday and Saturday's practice sessions, the dry brush set aflame by sparks from passing cars.

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda, promoted to Red Bull last week from its second team, will start from the back of the grid after going out in the second of three qualifying sessions.

