Verstappen takes pole for Sunday's Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start from pole position in the Japanese Grand Prix after turning the top time in qualifying on Saturday in his final attempt
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Nation & World
By STEPHEN WADE – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start from pole position in the Japanese Grand Prix after turning in the top time in qualifying on Saturday in his final attempt.

Lando Norris of McLaren will start alongside with teammate Oscar Piastri on the second row with Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

Norris and Piastri have won the first two Formula 1 races of the season. Now Verstappen is set up in good shape to win his fourth straight race in Japan.

The qualifying session was stopped with 8:26 remaining by a small fire in the grass on the fringe of the track.

Officials have decided to burn the grass at the edge of track in preparation for Sunday’s race. Four small fires broke out in Friday and Saturday's practice sessions, the dry brush set aflame by sparks from passing cars.

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda, promoted to Red Bull last week from its second team, will start from the back of the grid after going out in the second of three qualifying sessions.

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, Pool)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands speaks before the third practice session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands prepares to drive during the third practice session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the third practice session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the third practice session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

