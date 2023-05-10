Vermont governor signs 1st-in-nation shield bills that include medicated abortion

Vermont is the first state to protect access to medication abortion in a shield law, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which describes itself as a research and policy organization committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights. The bills protect providers from discipline for providing legally protected reproductive and gender affirming health care services.

“Today, we reaffirm once again that Vermont stands on the side of privacy, personal autonomy and reproductive liberty, and that providers are free to practice without fear,” Republican Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement.