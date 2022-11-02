Verlander flips script, gives thumbs-up to Phillies fans

“Let's do a thumbs-up,” she suggested, and they flipped they script to take that picture.

On Tuesday night, hours after the video clip made the rounds, Verlander tweeted that he meant no harm.

“Whole interaction was in jest as all the fans around you were just saying hello in their native tongue,” Verlander posted on Twitter. “So I responded in kind ... all in good fun. I enjoyed the banter.”

Verlander is 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts.

He got a no-decision in Game 1 against the Phillies when he couldn't hold an early 5-0 lead.

Verlander is expected to start Game 5 at Philadelphia.

