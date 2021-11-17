springfield-news-sun logo
X

Verlander agrees to $25M, 1-year deal with Astros

Nation & World
By KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Justin Verlander has agreed to a $25 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros that includes a conditional $25 million player option for a second season

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander has agreed to a $25 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros that includes a conditional $25 million player option for a second season.

Verlander became a free agent after he was paid $66 million over the past two seasons under an agreement with the Astros. He played just one game in that span after injuring his elbow in the 2020 season opener.

Verlander had Tommy John surgery in October 2020 and said earlier this year that his rehabilitation was going well.

The 38-year-old right-hander is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and the 2011 AL MVP.

Verlander spent his first 13 seasons with the Detroit Tigers before being traded to the Astros in August 2017 and helping them to the World Series title that season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Electric vehicles get spotlight at Los Angeles Auto Show
2
Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs
3
Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot at Tennessee cookie shop
4
MLB owners meet amid labor negotiations with players' union
5
Blue Jays lefty Robbie Ray bounces back, wins AL Cy Young
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top