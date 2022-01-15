Verdict soon in Djokovic's deportation appeal in Australia

Lloyd pointed to Djokovic testing positive for COVID-19 last month and attending a French media interview while infectious and removing his mask for a photo shoot. Djokovic has acknowledged that he made an error of judgment in those actions.

“The minister took the view that his presence in Australia would encourage people to emulate his apparent disregard for ... safety measures,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd said that Djokovic's “presence in Australia was seen to pose an overwhelming risk.”

The minister canceled Djokovic’s visa on Friday on the grounds that his presence in Australia may be a risk to the health and “good order” of the Australian public and “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others in Australia.”

Australia has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world.

Djokovic’s lawyers argued that the minister provided no evidence that Djokovic’s presence in Australia may “foster anti-vaccination sentiment.”

Djokovic’s lawyer Nick Wood also said the minister had failed to take into account how deporting Djokovic might “galvanize anti-vax activists,” as happened when the 34-year-old Serb faced deportation shortly after arriving in Melbourne on Jan. 5.

Djokovic supporters had called for a boycott of the Australian Open.

Hundreds of activists held a peaceful rally outside the Melbourne Park complex that hosts the Australian Open on Saturday and planned another for Monday over Djokovic's treatment.

“We’re at Rod Laver Arena to support Novak. He’s won nine (Australian Open) titles here. Hopefully this will be No. 10 -- if he can get out of quarantine and get his visa back,” said Harrison McLean, one of the rally organizers. “We’re a peaceful movement, here to raise awareness and support everyone’s freedom of choice.”

Lloyd said Hawke realized that canceling Djokovic’s visa “would result in some level of unrest.” But the minister's concerns about the consequences of the Serb staying were greater.

Djokovic spent Saturday night in an immigration detention hotel after he and his lawyers met with immigration officials earlier in the day.

He was permitted to leave the hotel to spend Sunday in his lawyers’ offices, under the guard of two immigration officials, while the challenge was heard via video conference.

Djokovic had spent four nights confined to a hotel near downtown Melbourne before being released last Monday when he won a court challenge on procedural grounds against his first visa cancellation.

Deportation from Australia can lead to a three-year ban on returning to the country, although that may be waived, depending on the circumstances.

The Health Department advised that Djokovic was a “low” risk of transmitting COVID-19 and a “very low” risk of transmitting the disease at the Australian Open.

Djokovic, who has won the last three Australian Open titles, is seeking a record 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is currently tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most by a man in history.

In a post on social media Wednesday that constituted his most extensive public comments yet on the episode, Djokovic blamed his agent for checking the wrong box on his travel document in a declaration on arrival in Australia, calling it “a human error and certainly not deliberate.”

Hawke downplayed Djokovic’s failure to disclose his travels to Spain and Serbia in the 14 days before he landed in Australia. Hawke said he was “minded to give it some weight in favor of cancellation” of his visa.

The episode has touched a nerve in Australia, and particularly in Victoria state, where locals went through more than 260 days of lockdowns during the worst of the pandemic.

Australia faces a massive surge in virus cases driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. On Friday, the nation reported 130,000 new cases, including nearly 35,000 in Victoria state. Although many infected people aren’t getting as sick as they did in previous outbreaks, the surge is still putting severe strain on the health system and disrupting supply chains.

Djokovic’s supporters in Serbia have been dismayed by the visa cancellations. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accused the Australian government of “harassing” and “maltreating” Djokovic and asked whether Morrison’s government is just trying to score political points ahead of upcoming elections.

“Why didn’t you return him back right away, or tell him it was impossible to get a visa?” Vucic asked the Australian authorities in a social media address. “Why are you harassing him and why are you maltreating not only him, but his family and an entire nation that is free and proud.”

Everyone at the Australian Open is required to be vaccinated.

According to Grand Slam rules, if Djokovic is forced to pull out of the tournament before the order of play for Day 1 is announced, No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev would move into Djokovic’s spot in the bracket.

If Djokovic withdraws from the tournament after Monday’s schedule is released, he would be replaced in the field by what’s known as a “lucky loser” — a player who loses in the qualifying tournament but gets into the main draw because of another player’s exit before competition has started.

AP Sports Writer John Pye contributed to this report.

Caption Anti vaccination protesters demonstrate outside Melbourne Park after Serbia's Novak Djokovic was believed to be held at an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Djokovic is reported to be back in immigration detention after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to a higher court. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Caption Police push media back from a gate to an immigration detention hotel carpark where it is believed Serbia's Novak Djokovic is being held in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Djokovic is reported to be back in immigration detention after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to a higher court.(AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Caption FILE - Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 13, 2022. Djokovic's effort to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 moved to a higher court as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. A judge scheduled another hearing for Sunday, Jan. 16. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

Caption FILE - Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 12, 2022. Djokovic's effort to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 moved to a higher court as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. A judge scheduled another hearing for Sunday, Jan. 16. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

Caption Photographers attempt to take a picture outside a building which houses the lawyer's office of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic in Melbourne, Australia. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The Australian government revoked tennis star Djokovic's visa for a second time, just three days before the Australian Open begins. Djokovic's lawyers appealed the latest cancellation and a hearing is scheduled for Sunday, nearly a week after they successfully overturned the first one on procedural grounds. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Caption TV crew are seen outside the building which houses the lawyer's office of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic in Melbourne, Australia. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The Australian government revoked tennis star Djokovic's visa for a second time, just three days before the Australian Open begins. Djokovic's lawyers appealed the latest cancellation and a hearing is scheduled for Sunday, nearly a week after they successfully overturned the first one on procedural grounds. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Caption Anti vaccination protesters demonstrate outside Melbourne Park after Serbia's Novak Djokovic was believed to be held at an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Djokovic is reported to be back in immigration detention after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to a higher court. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)