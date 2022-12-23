springfield-news-sun logo
X

Verdict reached at Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion trial

Nation & World
By ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press
31 minutes ago
Jurors have reached a verdict at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors have reached a verdict at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.

The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for about a day and a half before reaching a decision, which will be announced Friday afternoon.

They will give verdicts on three felony counts brought against the 30-year-old Canadian rapper, who has pleaded not guilty: discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The counts could lead to up to 22 years in prison and deportation.

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

In Other News
1
Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended by NFL for gambling
2
China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet
3
Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case
4
Jan. 6 report blames Trump, aims to prevent return to power
5
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth $5M
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top