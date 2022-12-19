Verdict reached at Harvey Weinstein's 2nd rape trial

Whatever the result, he won't be walking free. He still has more than 20 years left on a New York prison sentence after a rape and sexual assault conviction there.

Prosecutors urged jurors to believe the accounts of the four women, each of whom gave dramatic and emotional testimony about the allegations.

Weinstein's attorneys emphasized the shortage of physical evidence in the case, and asked jurors to set aside the emotional impact of the testimony to focus on the changes several of the women's stories had gone through in their conversations with authorities.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty and denied engaging in any non-consensual sex.

The trial came just after the fifth anniversary of the blockbuster stories about Weinstein that made him a lightning rod for the #MeToo movement.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

___

For more on the Harvey Weinstein trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/harvey-weinstein