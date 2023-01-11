Ventimiglia goes from beloved TV dad to debonair grifter

He found that opportunity with the upcoming ABC series " The Company You Keep," a high-stakes romance story that's a remake of a Korean drama, "My Fellow Citizens."

Ventimiglia plays Charlie, a successful and stylish con artist who needs to pay off a large debt to a dangerous man. He meets a CIA agent named Emma (Catherine Haena Kim). Each tries to keep their identity from the other while their entanglement grows as they face external dangers because of their jobs.