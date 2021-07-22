Venice risks move to UNESCO world heritage site in danger

A consortium of conservation groups has strongly urged the World Heritage Committee, meeting in China, to place Venice on the danger list “without delay” so that the historic canal city and its lagoon can get the attention “the site so desperately needs.” The signatories are We Are Here Venice, Citizens for Air, World Wildlife Fund Venice, the National Trust of Italy and the Italian Bird Protection League.

“The last-ditch attempts by the national government to show it is seriously trying to address key challenges is encouraging but still far from the total change in approach necessary for effectively managing the site,’’ said Jane da Mosto, executive director of We Are Here Venice.

She said her group and others “are prepared to contribute to the radical rethink necessary and to strive to get Venice back on the list promptly," noting that Venice has the potential to be an example for other sites.

But she said public, private sector and civil society need to work better together.

FILE - In this June 5, 2021 file photo, the MSC Orchestra cruise ship leaves Venice, Italy. UNESCO's World Heritage Committee is debating Thursday, July 22, 2021, whether Venice and its lagoon environment will be designated a world heritage site in danger due to the impact of over-tourism alongside the steady decline in population and poor governance.