Venezuelan opposition to file complaint for attack on leader

The altercation happened at a plant nursery in San Carlos, a community about 168 miles (270 kilometers) southwest of Caracas, the capital, during a gathering of opposition leaders. Guaidó is touring the country as his party and allies organize for a planned 2023 primary election.

Maduro, who on Tuesday arrived in Qatar as part of a multi-stop trip in Europe and Asia, has made no comments on the attack. Diosdado Cabello, leader of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, on Monday suggested the attack involved members of Voluntad Popular, Guaidó’s party.

“Do not blame us. Where they pass through, they generate violence,” Cabello said referring to the opposition party. “They themselves are the ones who generate their acts of violence, their fights, and then, they want to blame the rest of Venezuela.”

The incident took place a week after Guaidó’s supporters were met by a barrage of flying plastic chairs and fisticuffs from Maduro allies in the western city of Maracaibo.

The U.S. and other nations recognize Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president. They withdrew recognition of Maduro after accusing him of rigging his 2018 re-election as president.

At the time, Guaidó drew enormous crowds of backers into the streets, but much of the momentum has evaporated.

Since Saturday, officials in the U.S. and other countries that back Guaidó have demanded that the attack on the opposition leader be investigated.

Associated Press writer Shaylim Valderrama contributed to this report.