Venezuela tops Nicaragua 4-1 in WBC, is 3-0 in group play

Venezuela was in position to reach the quarterfinals with a game to spare if the Dominican Republic defeated Israel later Tuesday in a matchup of teams with 1-1 records in Group D.

Suárez’s two-run single capped a three-run fourth that overcame a 1-0 deficit. Andrés Giménez’s run-scoring single tied the score, and Suárez’s lined a ball to right-center that scored Santander and Giménez.