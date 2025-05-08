Venezuela denies that opposition members left country under international rescue operation

Cabello’s statements came more than 24 hours after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on social media that the opposition members were on U.S. soil after a “successful rescue.”

The government of Argentine President Javier Milei allowed the six people into the ambassador’s residence when authorities loyal to Venezuela’s ruling party issued warrants for their arrest, accusing them of promoting acts of violence to destabilize the country. The group included the campaign manager and communications director of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado as well as Fernando Martinez, a cabinet minister in the 1990s.

Martinez abandoned the compound in mid-December and, according to Venezuelan authorities, appeared before prosecutors. He died in February.

After Rubio’s announcement Tuesday, Machado thanked people involved in what she called an “impeccable and epic operation for the Freedom of five heroes of Venezuela.” But Cabello alleged that only four people remained at the embassy after Martinez’s departure.

Since late November, the group had denounced the constant presence of intelligence service agents and police outside the residence. It had also accused the government of cutting electricity and water services to the compound. The government had denied the allegations.