Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.
Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that two of the victims sustained potential life-threatening injuries. Seven others sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical evaluation. The other two didn't require hospitalization.
The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed.
Austin is the Texas state capital and home to the flagship campus of the University of Texas.
In Other News
1
Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
2
Doncic has 39 points, 11 rebounds, 16th tech in Mavs' win
3
Benches, bullpens clear when Nats pitch hits Mets SS Lindor
4
Shanghai hospital pays the price for China's COVID response
5
Repaired Texas synagogue reopens months after hostage crisis