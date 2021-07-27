Vegas trades Fleury to Chicago as goalie carousel spins

Lehner finished the postseason as the starter after a gaffe by Fleury late in Game 3 of the semifinals altered the series against Montreal and led coach Peter DeBoer to switch back and forth between his two goalies.

Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup-winner, is set to count $7 million against the salary cap next season, and he is owed $6 million in actual money. The reported return of a minor leaguer indicates the move was a salary dump by Vegas.

Among other goaltending moves around the NHL, Vancouver’s Braden Holtby and San Jose’s Martin Jones will become free agents after going on buyout waivers.

Holtby struggled last season with the Canucks but is only three years removed from winning the Cup with Washington.

A person with direct knowledge of talks between the Buffalo Sabres and goalie Linus Ullmark says negotiations are continuing with the hopes of reaching a deal by Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

Free agency opens at noon EDT Wednesday.

