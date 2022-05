Veering from Mad Max, George Miller debuts '3,000 Years'

That film, which Miller is preparing to revisit with the prequel “Furiosa,” made its blistering premiere in Cannes seven years ago on its way to an armful of Oscars, $374 million in box office receipts and a place on plenty of best-century lists.

The answer, it turns out, is a singular blend of fantasy epic and chamber-piece drama that goes to the heart of Miller's own feelings about storytelling. The film, which MGM will release on Aug. 31, was scripted by Miller and his daughter, first-time screenwriter Augusta Gore. In it, Swinton plays a narratologist named Alithea Binnie who is visiting Turkey for a conference on how science has replaced mythology.

After Alithea buys an old bottle at the Grand Bazaar and scrubs it in her hotel sink, a wish-granting djinn (Elba) appears, filling up the room. A lengthy and intimate conversation ensues, in which he tells her about his previous masters throughout the last 3,000 years. Using computer-generated imagery, Miller blends mythology and modern world in a contemplative, history-spanning fairy tale that resolutely believes in magic.

“There are some people who are great storytellers, who can do it as a performance,” Miller says. “I know that I struggle with that. I can’t get up and tell a spontaneous story well. But I can do it in the ultra-slow motion of telling a movie, where I think about every nuance, every rhythm of it.”

Miller teamed up again with many of his “Fury Road” collaborators, including cinematographer John Seale, editor Margaret Sixel and composer Tom Holkenborg. But the director sensed that in some ways “Three Thousand Years of Longing” was the “anti-Mad Max" — talkative where “Fury Road” was wordless, spread across eons rather than in real time.

Reactions have been mixed to “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” but few have questioned its ambition or its uniqueness.

And for all the eras it spans, the movie reaches right up to today. The pandemic is seen late in the film in scenes where background actors are wearing masks. The film's production was also dramatically shaped by the pandemic. Miller shifted from shooting in a series of international locations to relying on CGI and his native Australia for the bulk of the film.

“When we started talking about this film, it felt very right," Swinton says. “But now, this year, it’s even more. And I imagine it will be even more the next. That instinct of yours for on the wind, that’s going to run and run. That’s like a seed that one plants.”

To Miller, “Three Thousand Years of Longing” doesn't just lead up to now — it goes beyond.

“It’s a very pertinent story,” says Miller. “It’s like a metal detector or a Geiger counter, when something really activates it. You go: ‘Oh, there’s a rich seam in here somewhere.’"

"Time will tell if it has enough stuff going in it that other people respond to it. You hope that the story becomes someone else’s and belongs to everyone,” he said.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

___

For more Cannes Film Festival coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival

Tilda: When we started talking about this film, it felt very right. But now, this year, it's even more and I imagine it will be even more the next. That instinct of yours for on the wind, that's going to run and run. That's like a seed that one plants.

Caption Idris Elba, from left, Tilda Swinton, and director George Miller pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Idris Elba, from left, Tilda Swinton, and director George Miller pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Director George Miller, from left, Tilda Swinton, and Idris Elba pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Caption Director George Miller, from left, Tilda Swinton, and Idris Elba pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Caption Matteo Bocelli, from left, Aamito Lagum, Nicolas Mouawad, Margaret Sixel, Director George Miller, Doug Mitchell, Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba, Augusta Gore, Zerrin Tekindor, Ece Yuksel, Ogulcan Arman Uslu, Burcu Golgedar, Erdil Yasaroglu and Sabrina Elba pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer Caption Matteo Bocelli, from left, Aamito Lagum, Nicolas Mouawad, Margaret Sixel, Director George Miller, Doug Mitchell, Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba, Augusta Gore, Zerrin Tekindor, Ece Yuksel, Ogulcan Arman Uslu, Burcu Golgedar, Erdil Yasaroglu and Sabrina Elba pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Caption Director George Miller, from left, Doug Mitchell, Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba, Augusta Gore, and Zerrin Tekindor pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Caption Director George Miller, from left, Doug Mitchell, Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba, Augusta Gore, and Zerrin Tekindor pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Caption Tilda Swinton, left, and Idris Elba pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Caption Tilda Swinton, left, and Idris Elba pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Caption Tilda Swinton poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Tilda Swinton poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Tilda Swinton, centre, poses with Idris Elba, centre left and director George Miller upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Caption Tilda Swinton, centre, poses with Idris Elba, centre left and director George Miller upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption Doug Mitchell, from left, director George Miller, Tilda Swinton, and Idris Elba pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Doug Mitchell, from left, director George Miller, Tilda Swinton, and Idris Elba pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan