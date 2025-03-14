Breaking: Health department urges stricter tobacco licensing for sellers, cites youth use

Vedder Cup at stake when Padres face Mariners as part of Pearl Jam singer's charity drive

The winner of the annual series between the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners will now win the Vedder Cup
FILE- Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder throw out a ceremonial first pitch to Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki before of a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox, July 20, 2025, at Safeco Field in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

FILE- Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder throw out a ceremonial first pitch to Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki before of a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox, July 20, 2025, at Safeco Field in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Updated 3 minutes ago
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The winner of the annual series between the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners will now win the Vedder Cup, a trophy designed by Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder.

This award is part of a charity drive benefiting the Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Partnership, an organization co-founded by Eddie and Jill Vedder. The charity is dedicated to funding research to discover treatments and cures for Epidermolysis Bullosa, a condition that causes blistering of the skin.

The Padres and Mariners play two series against each other every season. This year, they meet May 16-18 at Seattle and Aug. 25-27 at San Diego.

Seattle Mariners third baseman Donovan Solano, left, greets San Diego Padres third base coach, infield & base running instructor Tim Leiper, right, during a spring training baseball game Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

